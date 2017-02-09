Hyundai Merchant swings to loss in 2016

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., a major shipping line here, said Thursday that it returned to the red last year from a year earlier largely due to low freight rates and continued operating loss.



Net loss came to 44.3 billion won ($38.7 million) last year, compared with a net profit of 622 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Operating loss widened to 833 billion won from 279 billion won over the cited period, it said.Sales also fell 18.8 percent on-year to 4.58 trillion won from 5.65 trillion won, it said."Low global trade and freight rates were behind the widening operating losses," the shipping line said. (Yonhap)