S. Korea, Japan, China to discuss N. Korea's cyber threats in Tokyo this week

South Korea, Japan and China will hold a trilateral meeting to coordinate their policies on cyber security in Tokyo this week, including their joint response to North Korea's evolving cyber threats, the foreign ministry said Thursday.



South Korean Ambassador for International Security Affairs Shin Maeng-ho will meet with his counterparts, Koichi Mizushima of Japan and Long Zhou of China, in the third round of the Cyber Policy Consultation set for Friday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"The meeting is intended to share the three countries' policies on cyber security with an aim to build up mutual trust on the matter," ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said.





(Yonhap)

Special attention will be paid to joint response measures to North Korea cyber attacks, which are evolving as an "advanced persistent threat," the ministry said. Cyber threats to key national facilities and Internet of Things networks are also among the agenda items."The latest session is expected to bring the level of the three countries' trust-building one step higher through discussions in trilateral judiciary cooperation, joint responses to cyber crimes and preparation for the hosting of the Olympics," the ministry said.The three-way cyber policy talks were launched in October 2014 and their foreign ministers agreed in March 2015 to hold the meeting on a regular basis.