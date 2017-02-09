1 in 5 private firms use telecommuting

About 1 in 5 private companies in South Korea used telecommuting last year, allowing their employees to work via mobile telecommunications technology, not at their office buildings, a survey showed Thursday.



According to the survey of 1,700 employees and 300 managers, 18.6 percent of the respondents said they worked from home and other places without commuting to their offices last year, up 4.4 percentage points from 2015.



The survey was jointly conducted by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning and the National Information Society Agency.The so-called "smart" workplaces included mobile offices, flexible work hours, teleconference and working from home.According to the survey, 98.5 percent of the managers responded that telecommuting had a positive effect on improving work efficiency.The average satisfaction index of employees who telecommute rose to 67.6 points last year, up by 2.1 points from a year ago.In a statement, the ministry said it will make more effort to help private companies adopt "smart" workplaces. (Yonhap)