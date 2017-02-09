BTS’ ‘Outro: Wings’ deemed unfit for broadcasting by KBS

BTS (Bangtan Boys) (Big Hit Entertainment)

State broadcaster KBS has banned a song from BTS’ (Bangtan Boys) soon-to-be-released album citing obscene language.KBS announced that one of the songs contained in BTS’ upcoming album “Wings: You Never Walk Alone” does not meet broadcasting standards.“After a thorough review, we decided to pull the song from our broadcast,” KBS said. “The lyrics contain profanity and vulgar words including one particular line saying, ‘B------, don’t be scared’.”Bangtan Boys’ new album is both a follow-up and extended version of its previous album “Wings,” which was released in October.Big Hit Entertainment, which represents the idol group, said that it had not planned television promotions of the song. “We will not ask for a reappraisal, since it’s not the BTS’ title song and it will not affect the group’s promotions,” the agency said.“Wings: You Never Walk Alone” is set for release on Feb. 13. On Feb. 18-19, the seven-member act will showcase the new album at the “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour” at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)