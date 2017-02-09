Shinsegae Intercos targets global market with cosmetics

(Yonhap)

Cosmetics production of Shinsegae Intercos began Feb. 6, aiming for the global market, the company said Thursday.Shinsegae Intercos is a joint corporation between Shinsegae International and Intercos, an Italian cosmetics manufacturer specializing in original development manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing.Its Osan factory, construction of which completed in January, is capable of producing around 50 million skin care products and color cosmetics annually.The company has begun manufacturing products ordered by cosmetic companies from Korea, the US and the UK and plans to produce some of Shinsegae International’s Vidivici brands.The company has also come up with four different concepts for its own collection to target the global market. It is planning to achieve its target sales of 100 billion won ($87.4 million) by 2020.“We will quickly settle down in the global market with the made-in-Korea products that are spreading across China, Europe and the Middle East,” said CEO Kim Wang-bae.By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)