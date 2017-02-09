Cover image for final single features Wonder Girls in watercolors

The image depicts watercolor versions of the group’s four current members.
Yubin, Yeeun, Sunmi and Hyerim all contributed to the songwriting and lyrics-writing process, according to the album label JYP Entertainment.
|Cover image for Wonder Girls’ final single “Draw Me” (JYP Entertainment)
On Saturday, JYP announced the disbandment of Wonder Girls, which rose to icon status after a decade of catchy hits -- “So Hot,” “Tell Me,” “Be My Baby,” “Like This” -- and a yearlong foray into the US music market.
The group has been known for modern renditions of retro-themed concepts. It debuted with the addictive hit “Tell Me,” featuring a sample of the 1980s song “Two of Hearts” by Stacey Q. The group adopted a 1960s Motown concept with standing mics and sparkly dresses in 2008 single “Nobody,” while going for an old-school synth rock, electro-pop sound in the most recent release, “I Feel You.”
