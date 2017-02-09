Zion.T to perform solo in London

Korean hip-hop and R&B artist Zion.T will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Feb. 17, joined by producer Choice 37.One of the country’s hottest artists at the moment, Zion.T has released scores of popular tracks, including “No Makeup,” “Yanghwa Bridge” and “Eat.”Zion.T is part of the VV:D crew, along with Crush, Loco, Gray and ELO. The singer is famous for his collaborations with K-pop stars such as G-Dragon, Song Min-ho, Psy, Gray, Simon D and Crush.Industry insiders have said the artist will use the event as a springboard for tours around the world this year. The singer returned to the stage in early February with his new single “OO,” which has been selling well globally, particularly in Vietnam, Hong Kong and Indonesia.The artist, whose real name is Kim Hae-sol, was born in 1989. He made his debut in 2011 collaborating with hip-hop artists Dok2, Crucial Star, Simon D, Primary and Gray.