‘Star of the Universe’ soundtrack to be released

Suho of EXO (Yonhap)

Jung Ji-chan (Yonhap)

Jung ji-chan, a Korean singer, composer and music director, and EXO’s Suho are to release the original soundtrack for the nine-part MBC drama series “Star of the Universe” on Friday.The drama is the first of the color drama trilogy made by MBC and Naver, which will be followed by “Romance Full of Life” and “Queen of Ring.”The plot is a love story between a gifted singer-songwriter Woo-joo (Kim Jun-myeon) and Byul (Ji Woo), a 19-year-old student who becomes Death after dying in an accident.The music for the television drama was produced by Jung, and fans have made numerous calls for the release of the soundtrack. It would be Suho’s first role as a lead actor in a major drama.(joel@heraldcorp.com)