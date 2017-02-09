Foreign ministry launches taskforce to enforce discipline for diplomats

South Korea's foreign ministry has launched a drive to enforce stronger discipline on its diplomats following revelations of a series of workplace misdeeds, a government source said Thursday.



A taskforce was formed recently and held its first meeting to discuss ways to maintain discipline of officials stationed in embassies, consulates and other overseas missions, according to the source.



The source said that the ministry has reached out to private-sector experts for input and opinions in establishing tougher workplace rules.



In September, a South Korean diplomat handling cultural affairs in Chile was accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old Chilean girl while teaching Korean, which factored into the decision to launch the drive.



A Chilean broadcaster then aired hidden camera footage of the diplomat harassing another young woman in December, sparking public fury in the Latin American country. He has since been dismissed from his post.





(Yonhap)

In addition, an incumbent ambassador in a Middle East country was found to have sexually harassed an office staff worker. The diplomat had his pay cut as a punishment in December."We are looking into things from diverse angles in order to prevent the repeat of such workplace misconduct," he added. (Yonhap)