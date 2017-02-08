Small fire breaks out at Samsung SDI plant in Tianjin

Captured photo from Chinese Peng Pai news

Samsung SDI said it is figuring out the cause of a fire, which broke out on Wednesday at its plant located in Tianjin, China on Wednesday.According to Chinese news reports, a fire broke out at the company’s factory in the morning but was soon put out by firefighters. The employees extinguished the fire when it broke out from the waste but it was revived by the embers, the reports said.“Since the fire broke out at waste, it did not affect the production operation,” a Samsung SDI official said.“There were no casualties from the fire and the assembly line has been stopped for inspection and this will resume when things have settled down,” he added.The plant in Tianjin is a plant producing small batteries for smartphones and electric bicycles. The fire broke out at the wastes where they destroy the faulty products after battery tests.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)