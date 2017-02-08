Vice FMs of Korea and East Timor meet to discuss cooperation

South Korea's vice foreign minister held a meeting with his East Timor counterpart to discuss ways to increase cooperation in areas ranging from economy and development to North Korea's nuclear threat, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.



Lim Sung-nam was in Dili, the capital of East Timor, for two days this week to hold talks. This marked the first time that South Korea's vice foreign minister has visited the country since both established diplomatic ties in 2002.



The senior diplomat held a meeting with Roverto Soares, East Timor's vice foreign minister, on the first day of his trip on Tuesday and discussed a diverse range of bilateral cooperation, the ministry said in a press release.





Vice foreign minister Lim sung-nam (Yonhap)

During the one-hour meeting, Lim mentioned that South Korea has provided strong support for East Timor's independence and development. He proposed expanding cooperation in building infrastructure there.The vice minister also explained to Soares that North Korea's nuclear program is a serious threat to the international community, and asked for East Timor's active cooperation on that front. Soares affirmed his country's support for Seoul's approach against the North, the ministry said.Both promised to support each other on the international stage as well.East Timor vowed to support Seoul's bid to become a nonpermanent UN Security Council member, while South Korea promised to help East Timor join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the ministry said. (Yonhap)