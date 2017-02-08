Go master Lee Se-dol joins Gov. An’s camp

Ruling party tentatively decides to change name to 'Liberty Korea'

Korean Go master Lee Se-dol has become one of the chief supporters of rising liberal presidential candidate An Hee-jung. 

“I have admired Master Lee, who became a hero in his match against artificial intelligence AlphaGo and I got to learn from him in a surprise encounter,” South Chungcheong Gov. An said, announcing Lee’s joining of his supporters’ club. “For my invitation to the camp, Lee willingly accepted.” 

Lee, a 9th-dan Go master, played against the program last year, which was widely viewed as one of the matches of the century between human beings and artificial intelligence. AlphaGo, developed by Google’s AI business subsidiary Deepmind, won the five-game match 4:1.
South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung (left) plays a Go game with renowned Go master Lee Se-dol at his official residence in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, last month. Photo provided by An’s camp (Yonhap)
An is fast emerging as the No. 2 candidate in the election. He garnered a 14.2 percent support rate in the latest poll released Monday by local pollster Korea Research Center. The most favored candidate Moon Jae-in, who is in the same party, posted at 29.8 percent in the same poll, which was conducted on 2,016 citizens.

The provincial governor plans to recruit 10 more supporters’ club heads for the presidential race. 

By Jo He-rim

