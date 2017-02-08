Go master Lee Se-dol joins Gov. An’s camp

“I have admired Master Lee, who became a hero in his match against artificial intelligence AlphaGo and I got to learn from him in a surprise encounter,” South Chungcheong Gov. An said, announcing Lee’s joining of his supporters’ club. “For my invitation to the camp, Lee willingly accepted.”
Lee, a 9th-dan Go master, played against the program last year, which was widely viewed as one of the matches of the century between human beings and artificial intelligence. AlphaGo, developed by Google’s AI business subsidiary Deepmind, won the five-game match 4:1.
|South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung (left) plays a Go game with renowned Go master Lee Se-dol at his official residence in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, last month. Photo provided by An’s camp (Yonhap)
The provincial governor plans to recruit 10 more supporters’ club heads for the presidential race.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)