Korea's money supply up 7.5% in December

The money supply in South Korea jumped 7.5 percent in December from a year earlier, the central bank said Wednesday.



The nation's "M2" totaled 2,405.8 trillion won ($2.1 trillion) in December, compared with 2,241.5 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.



Month-on-month, the money supply was up 0.03 percent from November, the statement said.M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It's a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. (Yonhap)