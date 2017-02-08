Ruling party tentatively decides to change name to 'Liberty Korea'

Korea's money supply up 7.5% in December

Published : 2017-02-08 12:52
Updated : 2017-02-08 12:52

The money supply in South Korea jumped 7.5 percent in December from a year earlier, the central bank said Wednesday.

The nation's "M2" totaled 2,405.8 trillion won ($2.1 trillion) in December, compared with 2,241.5 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

(Yonhap)

Month-on-month, the money supply was up 0.03 percent from November, the statement said.

M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It's a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. (Yonhap)

