[Photo News] Next-gen media artist

Media artist Kim Hyung-kyu (center), the winner of Hyundai Motor’s VH Award this year, poses for a photo with (from left) judges Amy Heibel, curator of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Han Seong-kwon, president of the HRD Center of Hyundai Motor Group, Martin Honzik, director of Ars Electronica in Austria, and Bae Myung-ji, curator of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.Kim won the award for his “Hear the Wind Across the Board” video documentary that featured 360-degree panoramas and time-lapse photography. (Hyundai Motor Group)