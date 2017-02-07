Kim Soo-hyun, An So-hee deny dating rumors, threaten legal action

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and former Wonder Girls member An So-hee on Tuesday denied gossip that the two have been dating and are planning to get married soon.



Keyeast Co., a talent agency representing both Kim and An, said the rumor was "absolutely false" and warned "strong measures, including legal action."



On Monday, reports surfaced on China's largest Internet portal Sina.com that Kim, star of the 2013-2014 hit Korean TV series "My Love From the Star," was planning to marry An in late April.



This isn't the first time the two were ensnared in a scandal.



Back in late 2015, rumors ran rampant that Kim and the singer-turned-actress were seeing each other. The two then denied the scandal.



Keyeast believed that the gossip was being repeated through click-bait scam websites.



Kim was propelled into stardom by appearing in "My Love from the Star," which tells the story of an alien from outer space who falls in love with a top actress. The show made huge waves at home and also in China.



An starred in the Korean zombie blockbuster "Train to Busan"



last year and also appeared in the Lee Byung-hun film "Single Rider," which opens this month. (Yonhap)