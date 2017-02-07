Athletics: Russia had 'a lot of doping violations' - Mutko

Russia on Tuesday admitted widespread doping violations by its athletes and coaches but said it is cleaning up its act, after the IAAF extended a ban to cover the world championships.



Russia's tainted athletics federation "had a lot of violations. Athletes broke rules and many coaches don't understand how to work without doping,"



Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said, warning: "It's time for them to retire."



On Monday world athletics boss Sebastian Coe said that Russia could not be reintegrated into the sport before November, meaning the country will miss August's world championships in London.



Russia has been barred from international competition -- including the Rio Olympics -- since November 2015 following a damning report alleging state-sponsored doping in the country in numerous sports.



Moscow denies any role in doping.



But it has previously admitted that it had a problem with doping, though insists that drug cheating is an international issue.



"Over the past year we have done a massive amount of work," said Mutko.



"They (IAAF) tell us: you have done great work but there is still a lot to be done (to stop Russian doping).



"That happens when there aren't clear criteria, clear regulations."



Individual Russian athletes can apply to take part in international events as neutrals if they are deemed drug-free.



However, the reigning 110m hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov, who has applied to compete internationally as a neutral, said that the latest IAAF verdict would do little to help Russian athletes.



"The IAAF says one thing but what kind of decision will they take (on neutrals)? We'll see what they do in the coming months.



"They said we have a chance to compete as neutrals but for some reason we still do not compete." (AFP)