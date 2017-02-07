Incheon Airport's 3rd-phase construction 90% complete

|(Incheon International Airport)
The 4.9 trillion-won ($4.28 billion) third-phase construction project includes the upcoming second passenger terminal as well as a traffic control center and the roads leading up to the terminal. Construction on the project began in September 2013.
The terminal will be opened to the public after six months of trial operations, the airport corporation said.
The opening of the second terminal will increase Incheon Airport’s passenger capacity from 54 million passengers to 72 million passengers per year, with cargo capacity rising from 4.5 million tons to 5.8 million tons.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)