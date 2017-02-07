Korea's fund market grows 11.8% in 2016

The net asset value of funds in South Korea hit a record high last year, growing nearly 12 percent from 2015 on significant capital inflows into bond and short-term funds, government data showed Tuesday.



The volume came to 462.4 trillion won ($404 billion), up 11.8 percent from 2015, according to the Financial Services Commission .



An image of equity funds (Yonhap)

"Due to a trend of favoring safer assets and an increase in parked money attributable to internal and external uncertainties, equity funds shrank sharply, while bond funds and money market funds expanded," the regulatory body said.The NAV of stock funds decreased 10.2 percent on-year to 67 trillion won, but that of bond funds and MMFs rose 21.2 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.The average yield of the entire funds stood at 2 percent for six months, 2.82 percent for a year and 9.81 percent for three years as of the end of 2016.Real estate funds posted the highest return of 4.45 percent for six months, 8.82 percent for one year and 29.12 percent for three years.The average yield of derivatives funds also stood out, with 6.25 percent for six months. (Yonhap)