HyunA to host free fan meeting in Seoul

K-pop singer HyunA will be hosting a free fan meeting in Seoul to celebrate 10 years in the business.Titled “Fantopia, HyunA Land,” the event will take place on Feb. 17 at Sogang University’s Mary Hall in Mapo-gu, Seoul.A total of 200 tickets, free of charge, are available at HyunA’s official fan cafe, cafe.daum.net/cube-hyuna.HyunA debuted in 2007 with girl group 4Minute, which rose to fame through hit songs including “Hot Issue” and “What’s Your Name?” She then went solo in 2010, releasing a number of hits such as “Change,” “Bubble Pop,” “Ice Cream” and “Red,” and gaining international acclaim through her appearance in the viral music video for Psy’s “Gangnam Style.”Last year, HyunA completed a pan-Asian tour titled “The Queen’s Back.” She will be touring eight North American cities this year, kicking off on Feb. 22 in Vancouver.(doo@heraldcorp.com)