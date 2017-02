33 companies nabbed for illegal sales of toxic chemicals

Environment Ministry`s chemical safety division chief Park Bong-kyoon gives a briefing on Tuesday at the ministry headquarters concerning the 33 chemical manufacturers caught illegally producing and selling toxic chemcials (Yonhap)

Thirty-three local chemical manufacturers were caught illegally producing and selling toxic chemicals that were tied to the country’s worst chemical scandal over humidifier disinfectants, the Environment Ministry said Tuesday.In breach of the Chemicals Control Act, the companies did not win prior government approval to manufacture and distribute polyhexamethylene guanidine, or PHMG, a toxicoid listed by the ministry as a toxic chemical substance as forbidden or restricted for use in some household products.These companies diluted PHMG imported from China and used it in fabric treatment products, antibacterial plastic materials and various other products. At least 295 tons of PHMG from these companies is believed to have been used.PHMG is a chemical substance used in humidifier disinfectants and has led to at least 189 deaths of those who extensively inhaled them.The ministry, however, stressed that low concentration of PHMG in household products is not detrimental to human health.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com