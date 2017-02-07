33 companies nabbed for illegal sales of toxic chemicals

In breach of the Chemicals Control Act, the companies did not win prior government approval to manufacture and distribute polyhexamethylene guanidine, or PHMG, a toxicoid listed by the ministry as a toxic chemical substance as forbidden or restricted for use in some household products.
These companies diluted PHMG imported from China and used it in fabric treatment products, antibacterial plastic materials and various other products. At least 295 tons of PHMG from these companies is believed to have been used.
|Environment Ministry`s chemical safety division chief Park Bong-kyoon gives a briefing on Tuesday at the ministry headquarters concerning the 33 chemical manufacturers caught illegally producing and selling toxic chemcials (Yonhap)
The ministry, however, stressed that low concentration of PHMG in household products is not detrimental to human health.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)