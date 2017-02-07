Military looks to big data to boost defense capabilities

South Korea's military will expand the use of big data this year in predicting enemy threats and bolstering its defense readiness, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



Defense officials, venture firms and experts gathered at a seminar in Seoul to discuss ways to further utilize big data in beefing up the military's defense capabilities against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, according to the Ministry of National Defense.



Big data refers to huge volumes of information that is so vast and complex that traditional processing applications cannot handle the workload. Big data can be analyzed for insights that lead to better decision-making and enhance efficiency.





Defense ministry's Deputy Minister for Planning & Coordination Hwang Hee-jong reports to the national defense committee of the National Assembly (Yonhap)

"This year, we are planning to set up a system to analyze defense-related big data and introduce advanced information and communication technologies in the defense sector to cut costs and enhance deterrence capabilities," said Hwang Hee-jong, deputy minister for Planning & Coordination at the ministry.In last year's achievements based on big data analysis, the military reduced the operating costs of military personnel by 25 billion won (about $22 million) and the Air Force developed a program that helps pilots predict risks during flight, significantly contributing to aviation safety, the ministry said in a statement. (Yonhap)