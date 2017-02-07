Opposition party proposes bill to punish paid rally-goers

“Holding rallies by paying the crowd is an illegal act of buying the public with money and should be strictly punished,” Rep. Yoon Ho-joong, the liberal party’s chief policymaker said.
|The Democratic Party of Korea`s chief policymaker Rep. Yoon Ho-joong (first from right) speaks at the party's defense and national security policy discussion session (Yonhap)
The move came as forces in favor of and against President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment held competing rallies in recent weeks. Rumors have been circulating that some groups are bribing participants to boost the protest turnout.
The Park administration is also suspected of subsidizing some right-wing civic groups with 2.5 billion won over the past three years to organize pro-government rallies.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)