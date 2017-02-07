Key official says Park behind corporate fundraising

Opposition party proposes bill to punish paid rally-goers

Published : 2017-02-07 14:50
Updated : 2017-02-07 14:50

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Tuesday tabled a bill to ban the provision of monetary compensation to rally participants.

“Holding rallies by paying the crowd is an illegal act of buying the public with money and should be strictly punished,” Rep. Yoon Ho-joong, the liberal party’s chief policymaker said. 

The Democratic Party of Korea`s chief policymaker Rep. Yoon Ho-joong (first from right) speaks at the party's defense and national security policy discussion session (Yonhap)
The bill intends to penalize those who take part in rallies for money with fines of up to 20 times the amount they are paid. Those who give the money would be punishable by up to three years in prison or a maximum 3 million won ($2,600) in fines.

The move came as forces in favor of and against President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment held competing rallies in recent weeks. Rumors have been circulating that some groups are bribing participants to boost the protest turnout. 

The Park administration is also suspected of subsidizing some right-wing civic groups with 2.5 billion won over the past three years to organize pro-government rallies.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

