Actor So Ji-sub to begin Asia tour in April

South Korean actor So Ji-sub will kick off his fan-meeting tour of Asian countries in Taipei in April, his agency said Tuesday.The Asia tour titled "Twenty: The Moment" will begin in the Taiwanese capital on April 2 and take him to Seoul, Jakarta and Hong Kong, 51K Company said.It said the actor prepared various onstage events to better communicate with his fans.Schedules and other details of the forthcoming tour will become available via his official Web site at sojisub.com.The model-turned-actor is best known for his leading roles in the TV series "I'm Sorry, I Love You" (2004), "Cain and Abel"(2009), "Phantom" (2012) and "Master's Sun" (2013) as well as the film "Rough Cut" (2008). So has also released several hip-hop EPs.Most recently, he starred in the KBS 2TV series "Oh My Venus" with actress Shin Min-a. (Yonhap)