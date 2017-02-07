BTS unveils track list of new album

K-pop group Bangtan Boys (Yonhap Photo)

BTS released the track list for its new album “Wings: You Never Walk Alone” on Tuesday.The news was revealed on their official website and other social media channels. Their new single has 18 songs with four new additions: “Spring days,” “Not today,” “Outro: Wings” and “A supplementary story: you never walk alone.”Big Hit Entertainment said the new album is both a follow-up and extended version of BTS’s previous album “Wings,” which was released in October.The band said it will unveil their latest single on Feb. 13 online with a welcoming message of hope and encouragement for the fans. The group members actively took part in writing the songs and lyrics, according to sources.On Feb. 18 and 19, the group will hold a concert, titled, “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III Wings Tour in Seoul” at the Gocheok Sky Dome in southwestern Seoul.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)