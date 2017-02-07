NK leader inspects precision machine plant

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a precision machine factory in Pyongyang, calling for its employees to steadily improve their technical skills, state-run media said Tuesday.



The North's leader made an inspection to the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant, stressing the need for its workers to "make it part of their everyday life to acquire the knowledge of cutting-edge science and technology," according to the Korean Central News Agency monitored in Seoul.



He said that by doing so, the factory's employees could steadily enhance their technical skills and broaden their outlook, the report said.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a precision machine factory in Pyongyang (Yonhap)

It marked the first time since January 2015 that Kim inspected a plant.Kim's entourage included Jo Yong-won, vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.Jo accompanied Kim the most on the leader's inspections last year, followed by top military official Hwang Pyong-so, according to data by Seoul's unification ministry. (Yonhap)