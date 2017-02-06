Ahn proposes drastic reforms in education, touches on social issues

In a speech at the National Assembly on Monday, Ahn proposed drastic reforms, especially in the nation’s education sector. He has not yet declared his candidacy in this year’s presidential race, which could take place as early as late April.
Addressing the National Assembly as a representative of his centrist party, Ahn listed “five cliffs that the nation needs to overcome” -- weak exports, diminishing domestic consumption, high unemployment rate, low birthrate and diplomatic hardships -- and encouraged fellow lawmakers to work for the passage of related bills.
Ahn then stressed the importance of preparing for a “fourth industrial revolution” led by new technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, and proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s education system.
|Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People`s Party (Yonhap)
His plan includes changing the entire school curriculum and lowering the elementary school entry age from the current 6 to 5.
South Korea runs a “6-3-3 system,” in which a child enters elementary school when they are 6 and studies for six years. They move up to attend a three-year course in middle school and study for another three years in high school, after which they graduate and reach an age of majority of 19.
Ahn suggested that children enter elementary schools at an earlier age of 5, and schools be switched to “5-5-2.” The move would change the system to five years in elementary school, five years in middle school and two years in “career schools,” in which the students learn about job specialties. Graduates can get jobs or study further into university. The 12-year course would end at the age of 18.
“The reform plan would allow for creative education and normalize the current distorted education system that only focuses on preparing for the college entrance exam,” Ahn said.
The plan will also contribute to reducing private education rampant in the society, he added.
In addition, he pledged to change the public education system to include preschool courses, in which 3-year-olds get two years of state-funded preschool education.
Regarding the Education Ministry, he criticized how education policies frequently change depending on the political tendencies of administrations and said the ministry should be abolished. Instead, an education committee would be established to look over the systems.
A prominent candidate in his party, Ahn garnered 10.9 percent support rate in the latest poll released by Realmeter on Monday, taking fourth place in the pack with a rise of 2.4 percentage points from the previous week.
Touching on a broad range of national challenges, his address seems to be an announcement of his election pledges as the entrepreneur-turned-politician is girding for his second bid for the presidency.
In 2012, Ahn gave up his candidacy to back Moon Jae-in, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, who is also eyeing the presidential office this year after he lost against incumbent President Park Geun-hye in the past election. Moon is currently leading in the race, with 31.2 percent support in the same poll, which was conducted with 1,519 citizens.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)