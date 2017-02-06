Morocco rejoins African Union for regional peace, prosperity

Moroccan King Mohammed VI speaks with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at Juba Airport on Feb. 1 during his visit to South Sudan. (AFP Photo)

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi (Moroccan Embassy)

African heads of state pose for a photo at the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Jan. 30, 2017, where Morocco was readmitted as a full-fledged member. (AFP Photo)

Moroccan King Mohammed VI (AP PHOTO)

More than 33 years since quitting the African Union, Morocco was readmitted to the continental club of nations, heralding a new era of regional security and economic cooperation, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul.The decision was made at the 28th Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Jan. 31, with the support of 39 countries and nine countries opposed in voting. Moroccan King Mohammed VI first signaled the country’s wish to rejoin the institution at the 27th summit in Kigali, Rwanda, last July.The Kingdom of Morocco departed the African Union -- then called the Organization of African Unity -- in 1984, following a diplomatic row with member states over the sovereignty of Western Sahara, which it has claimed as its territory.Western Sahara is a disputed area in the Maghreb region of North Africa -- bordered by Morocco to the north, Algeria to the northeast and Mauritania to the east and south -- and claimed by both Morocco and the Sahwari Arab Democratic Republic. Morocco maintains de facto control over three-quarters of Western Sahara as its “southern provinces,” while SADR controls the rest as its “liberated territories.”“It is so good to be back home after having been away for too long,” the monarch said in Addis Ababa last week. “Africa is my continent and my home.”The “massive” support Morocco has received is “proof of the solid bonds that unite us,” the sovereign added, saying the backing demonstrated “how indispensable Africa is to Morocco and how indispensable Morocco is to Africa.”According to Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi, despite the country’s necessary withdrawal from the union in the past, “Morocco never severed its longstanding ancestral and brotherly ties with African countries.”“For the last more than 30 years, Morocco’s relations with the continent became stronger than ever thanks to the South-South cooperation at the center of our foreign policy,” he told The Korea Herald.“The centrality of the African continent is reflected in Morocco’s strong and unwavering commitment to peace, security and stability of countries and peoples,” he added, highlighting that Morocco has participated in six UN peacekeeping operations since gaining independence from France in 1956, and conducted mediations for peace in Libya.Having assumed the throne in 1999, the king has made 41 regional visits and signed 949 agreements with 25 African countries since 2000, the envoy noted, adding major strategic schemes such as the Africa Atlantic Gas Pipeline project with Nigeria and the Adaptation of African Agriculture initiative were launched.The agricultural initiative is an innovative and concrete response to the challenges of climate change, dealing with sustainable management of soil, water, climate-related risks and small project financing.Morocco hosted the 22nd United Nations Climate Change Conference -- known as the Conference of the Parties 22 -- in Marrakesh last November, where the main focus was on addressing water scarcity, cleanliness and water-related sustainability -- issues of vital significance to the developing world and Africa.Another key objective of the monarch has been the educating and training of students and citizens, both in and around Morocco, with numerous scholarships granted to foreigners, the diplomatic mission said.“It is time for Africa to benefit from Africa’s wealth,” the monarch said at the 28th summit. “After decades of looting, we must work to enable our land to enter an era of prosperity. Admittedly, colonialism is not the sole cause of Africa’s problems. However, its negative impact persists.”In Addis Ababa, the king also held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and several African heads of state.Morocco launched the second phase of a campaign last December to regularize illegal migrant workers’ conditions, through which some 25,000 people from sub-Saharan countries will be integrated into its society and economy.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)