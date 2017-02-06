[Photo News] Google begins recruitment for 3rd ‘Campus for Moms’ program

STARTUP SUPPORT FOR MOMS -- Google Campus Seoul, a co-working space for startups operated by the US internet giant, said it is recruiting new participants for its “Campus for Moms” program until Feb. 28. Run by Google, “Campus for Moms” is a baby-friendly startup school that provides entrepreneurial and human resource support to mothers striving to open a startup. A total of 52 parent-entrepreneurs have taken part in the Seoul program since its inception here in July 2015. Google will hold an open Q&A session on the program on Thursday and Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Google Campus Seoul office in Gangnam. For registrations, visit https://goo.gl/Uu8l5V. (Google Korea)