Independent counsel considers to extend investigation period

The Korea Herald > Business > Technology

[Photo News] Google begins recruitment for 3rd ‘Campus for Moms’ program

kh close

 

Published : 2017-02-06 15:48
Updated : 2017-02-06 15:48

STARTUP SUPPORT FOR MOMS -- Google Campus Seoul, a co-working space for startups operated by the US internet giant, said it is recruiting new participants for its “Campus for Moms” program until Feb. 28. Run by Google, “Campus for Moms” is a baby-friendly startup school that provides entrepreneurial and human resource support to mothers striving to open a startup. A total of 52 parent-entrepreneurs have taken part in the Seoul program since its inception here in July 2015. Google will hold an open Q&A session on the program on Thursday and Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Google Campus Seoul office in Gangnam. For registrations, visit https://goo.gl/Uu8l5V. (Google Korea)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]