Apple Music gives nod to Zion.T and G-Dragon’s ‘Complex’

Album cover image of Zion.T’s new album “OO” (YG Entertainment)

Singer-producer Zion.T’s song “Complex,” from his recent album “OO,” was selected among the “Best of the Week” by the US’ Apple Music on Sunday.“Complex,” a moody tune that sings about personal insecurities, features rapper-producer G-Dragon of K-pop group Big Bang.Every week, the “Best of the Week” list selects new tracks released by artists from around the world.Also listed among the 50 songs were Eminem’s “No Favors” and Imagine Dragon’s “Believer.”“Complex” topped local charts, Chinese music chart QQ Music, and iTunes charts in four countries upon its Feb. 1 release.Zion.T’s second album, “OO” comes after his 2013 debut album “Red Light.”The 27-year-old R&B singer and producer, whose real name is Kim Hae-sol, is currently signed with The Black Label, a sub label of YG Entertainment. He debuted in 2011 and rose to fame with the hit ballad “Yanghwa BRDG,” among other songs.(doo@heraldcorp.com)