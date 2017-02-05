Gov. An surges in election; Saenuri scrambles to find candidate

The race is heating up inside the liberal Democratic Party as its two main candidates come from the same political faction of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun.
While An is still far behind the most favored candidate, political pundits are eyeing his sharp rise in recent polls.
|South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung (Yonhap)
According to Gallup Korea’s poll released Friday, An garnered a support rate of 10 percent, following the former party chief Moon Jae-in, who is leading the pack with 32 percent. The acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn stood third in the list as a potential conservative candidate with 9 percent, while liberal Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung posted at 7 percent.
As voting results are often seen as to be swayed by regionalism in South Korea, the provincial governor is likely to have taken most of the Chungcheong-based supporters of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon who was born in North Chungcheong Province and withdrew from contention recently.
An, 51, stands as a relatively young, moderate candidate within the party.
After registering as a candidate for the party’s primary last Thursday, An revealed a plan to organize a joint government.
“I will complete the unfinished work of the ‘Grand Coalition’ of the late former president Roh Moo-hyun,” he said, referring to the election pledge the iconic liberal Roh had proposed but cancelled after facing strong opposition from across the aisle in 2005.
“A coalition government can be established as long as long as those leading the parliament agree to work to reform the nation together.”
Once again, the political arena was divided over the idea. The beleaguered conservative bloc welcomed An’s suggestion while it was harshly criticized by fellow liberals.
A liberal contender from the same party, Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung called An’s proposal as “a betrayal of the voter’s demands,” and said An was condoning the conservatives that shared responsibility over the impeached President Park Geun-hye’s corruption scandal.
“What citizens long for is to create a fair democratic society by overcoming the current state polluted by corruption and those holding vested rights,” Lee said in a press conference Sunday.
Moon also opposed the idea, citing the right-wing’s complacent attitude toward the scandal, in which Park is suspected of allowing her confidante Choi Soon-sil to meddle in state affairs and colluding with her to extort large funds from conglomerates.
An later hit back against the criticism on Facebook, saying that the purpose of his joint government plan is “only to normalize the democratic way of conversing and negotiation processes inside the National Assembly.”
“My coalition proposal does not offer forgiveness of President Park and her confidante Choi Soon-sil, nor the Saenuri Party. Whoever leads the country next will have to cooperate in the parliament,” his post read.
Across the aisle, the conservative bloc is struggling to put forth a strong presidential candidate after former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced last week that he would not run in the presidential election.
The embattled ruling Saenuri Party is now pushing acting President Hwang as their leading candidate while encouraging other members to participate in the election.
The party’s interim chief, In Myung-jin said in a local radio interview Friday that Hwang’s 9 percent of approval rate is an indirect sign of voter’s support for the ruling party.
“I carefully assume the citizens are giving Saenuri Party a second chance,” In said.
Rhee In-je, a former supreme representative of the conservative ruling Saenuri Party, declared his candidacy earlier last month as Rep. Won Yu-chul is expected to announce his bid in the presidential race on Monday.
Another Saenuri member and former Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Moon-soo is reportedly planning to declare his intention to run in the election as well.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)