Biz moguls mourn death of Huh Wan-koo, son of LG co-founder

Korean business moguls came to pay their respects over the weekend to Huh Wan-koo, the son of LG Group’s co-founder, who died on Friday at the age of 81.The late Huh is the fifth son of LG Group co-founder Huh Man-jung and uncle of GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo.Huh, who graduated from Wingate University in North Carolina, founded the logistics and real estate company Seungsan in 1969 and acquired the US steel company Farwest in 1991 to expand his business.He donated 10 billion won ($8.7 million) to modernizing Jinju Girls’ High School, which was set up by his father Huh Man-jung.On Sunday afternoon, GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo and Hyundai Department Store Chairman Chung Ji-sun visited the funeral to give their condolences.On Friday, the first day of the funeral, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Development Company Chairman Chung Mong-Gyu and Shinsegae Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin came to pay their respects. Also, GS Caltex Chairman Huh Jin-Soo and CEO Hur Dong-soo were in attendance.Kang Ho-dong, a former top Korean traditional wrestler and current television host, also came to the funeral. They reportedly built a relationship as Huh served as a chairman on the Korea Folk Ssireum Association and the Korean Olympic Committee.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)