‘Tomorrow With You’ kicks off to mixed responses

A scene from “Tomorrow With You” (tvN)

The first two episodes of the new drama series “Tomorrow With You” aired on Friday and Saturday, featuring a mix of time-travel fantasy and destined romance.The first episode kicked off with a 3.9 percent viewership while ratings for the second episode slipped slightly to 2.1 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.Though the figures are lagging when compared to the pilot of the preceding show “Guardian: The Great and Lonely God,” which averaged a 6.9 percent viewership, viewers responded with favorable reviews on online communities.The episodes centered around the male lead So-joon, played by Lee Je-hoon, who gains the ability to travel through time after revisiting the site where his parents were killed in a subway accident.So-joon’s ability to see into the future renders him cynical about people’s daily problems -- “I know how everything will turn out, so it’s laughable,” he tells a friend -- until he encounters Ma-rin, played by Shin Min-ah.So-joon discovers that his life and death are inextricably tied to those of Ma-rin, a boisterous photographer.The 16-episode series airs Fridays and Saturdays on tvN.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)