SK Telecom to build network for Internet of Things in Thailand

Published : 2017-02-05 10:37
Updated : 2017-02-05 10:37

SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Sunday it will build a network for the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) in Bangkok and Phuket. 

Under a contract with Thailand's state-owned CAT Telecom, signed last Friday, SK Telecom plans to build the network and start a trial service of IoT in April, the company said in a statement. 

The IoT technology is aimed at connecting every object with the Internet, allowing them to send and receive data. 

SK Telecom uses the low-power LoRa technology, one of the IoT standards seeking to become a global platform. 

At first, SK Telecom said it will build the IoT network near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, offering a location-tracking service for tourists. The service also allows people to hail a taxi or find lost objects, SK Telecom said. 

The contract also calls for SK Telecom to sell devices and IoT platforms in Thailand, according to the company. (Yonhap)

