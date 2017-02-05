SK Telecom to build network for Internet of Things in Thailand

SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Sunday it will build a network for the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) in Bangkok and Phuket.



Under a contract with Thailand's state-owned CAT Telecom, signed last Friday, SK Telecom plans to build the network and start a trial service of IoT in April, the company said in a statement.



The IoT technology is aimed at connecting every object with the Internet, allowing them to send and receive data.



SK Telecom uses the low-power LoRa technology, one of the IoT standards seeking to become a global platform.



At first, SK Telecom said it will build the IoT network near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, offering a location-tracking service for tourists. The service also allows people to hail a taxi or find lost objects, SK Telecom said.



The contract also calls for SK Telecom to sell devices and IoT platforms in Thailand, according to the company. (Yonhap)