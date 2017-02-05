Doha Bank to host a seminar for Korean firms

Qatar’s third-largest lender Doha Bank Group will host a seminar in Seoul for Korean financial firms and builders interested in investing in the Persian Gulf region, the bank said.The event will run at Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. where Dohan Bank Group CEO Raghavan Seetharaman and Doha Seoul Office’s Chief Representative Kwak Young-joon will attend.As the Qatari government prepares to host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there will be business opportunities for Korean financial institutions and construction firms to build sports stadiums, transportation networks and hotels, Doha Bank officials said.Doha Bank has four business groups – wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking and treasury & investments. Qatar Holding, a subsidiary under Qatar’s sovereign fund Qatar Investment Authority, is the largest shareholder of Doha Bank with a 16.7 percent stake.By Kim Yoon-mi(yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)