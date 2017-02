Posco appoints new COO to lead steel segment

Oh In-hwan, Posco’s new COO (Posco)

Posco named Oh In-hwan, a leading figure in the automotive steel sheet industry, as the chief operating officer of the world’s fourth-largest steel giant, the company said Friday.The decision was made to separately run the company’s steel business and non-steel segments, including developments of advanced materials such as lithium and magnesium, construction and energy.It is the first time for the steel giant to appoint a COO. Giving full responsibility to the new COO for the steel business, Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon will focus on expanding non-steel businesses, an official said.The decision was made a week after Kwon assumed his second term as CEO and chairman of the company.Oh joined Posco in 1981 and built his career as an expert in marketing.He is recognized as a trailblazer in the steel industry who initiated exports of automotive steel sheets.The COO took the post as the first head of Posco-CSPC, the company’s first-ever plant designed to produce automotive steel sheets, located in Suzhou, China.Oh also led operations as an executive director at Posco P&S, a company specializing in manufacturing steel construction materials.Meanwhile, Han Sung-hee, former Posco-China CEO, was promoted to executive vice president of Posco’s public relations department.The company did not reshuffle the heads of its key affiliates, including Posco Daewoo, Posco E&C, Posco Energy, Posco Chemtech and Posco ICT, to wrap up the group restructuring and focus on future growth engines.By Kim Bo-gyung ( lisakim425@heralcorp