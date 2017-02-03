[The Palate] Beautifully crafted, domestically made

Cheeseflo‘s aging epoisses (photo cred: Lee Kyung Sub)Chef owner Jang Hyun Cho single-handedly makes almost all of the cured meats and cheeses at Cheeseflo. Switching gears mid-life from a Samsung global marketer to following a childhood passion in the arts, Cho chose to dive head first into educating himself about the culinary arts by attending cooking schools around the world. Through his travels, Cho found his calling in curing meats and then cheese-making, spending many years fine-tuning his skills in Italy, France, San Francisco and New Zealand before setting up shop in Korea.The cool interiors of Cheeseflo in Hannam-dong, Seoul (photo cred: Lee Kyung Sub)At Cheeseflo, there is a meticulousness felt in every detail of its interior, and the dishes reveal a depth of knowledge beyond one‘s anticipation. From the sourcing of the freshest antibiotic-free milk from a dairy farm in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, for their cheese and yogurts, to the daily morning drives to the farm to hand make each individual cheese, the chef’s intensity and finesse for his work results in a truly elegant product.The pungent custard-like Burgundian epoisses, a washed-rind cheese aged for a minimum of 25 days, tastes complex and delicate. Their focaccia di Recco, a thin crusted flatbread filled with stracchino cheese which is rarely found outside of Italy because of its short shelf life, is available because Cho makes his own fresh stracchino cheese for this dish.A trio of cheeses ranging from blues to soft and semi-hard samplings to the better known mozzarella varieties can be chosen as you prefer with a sweet and tart accoutrement of homemade pickled fennel and fruit aigre-doux. In a country that is sheep-like in following the latest trends, where ricotta and frying cheeses are mainstream staples, this kind of craftsmanship sets the bar high for cheese lovers and opens up a world of ideas as to what else could be made locally while being respectful to its true authenticity.