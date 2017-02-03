Veteran singer Lee Hyori gears up to return to spotlight

Lee left for Australia to shoot a fashion pictorial on Jan. 26 which many have taken as a signal of her long-awaited comeback.
|Lee Hyori (Swarovski)
Kiwi Media Group, which represents the singer, on Thursday denied that the photo shoot was tied to an album release. “The artist has been recording her album since January but the exact release date has yet to be confirmed,” the company said.
Lee signed with the entertainment agency last November. The 37-year-old singer is currently working with composer and producer Kim Hyung-suk, who also Kiwi Media Group chairman, on a new album.
Kim talked about Lee on MBC Every1’s “Video Star” which aired on Tuesday. “Lee Hyori is pouring out ideas for her new album. I’m curious to see what she will bring,” he said. Kim also added, “She has taken on the producer role for her album.”
Lee, a former member of the first generation idol group Fin.K.L, tied the knot with guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 and the couple have been living on Jeju Island ever since. The veteran singer left the music scene after her fifth album “Monochrome,” which was released in May 2013, just four months before her wedding.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)