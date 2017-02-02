Daewoo E&C wins $590m road construction deal from Qatar

South Korean builder Daewoo E&C has signed a deal to expand and build an expressway in Qatar, the company said Thursday.



Under the deal, signed Wednesday in Qatar, the South Korean construction firm will add a 4.5-kilometer extension to the country's E-Ring expressway, while also building 4 kilometers of roads with three multilevel intersections.



A rendering of E-Ring expressway (Daewoo E&C)

The South Korean firm was initially awarded the project in 2016 for $730 million.But after changes to the original plan, the deal was signed this week for $590 million won, according to company officials."With the deal signed this week, the company now has a strong chance to win additional projects ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar," an official said.The construction for the E-Ring expressway is expected to take 42 months. Company officials said the groundbreaking will take place later this month. (Yonhap)