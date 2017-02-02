Twice drops teaser image ahead of Feb. 20 album release

Teaser image for Twice’s new album (Twice’s official Twitter account)

Twice (JYP Entertainment)

K-pop icon Twice on Thursday announced via Twitter and Facebook that its new album will be released on Feb. 20.The group posted a teaser image of the new album with the words “Twice 02.20 0 AM Knock Knock” at midnight Wednesday.Having debuted in October of 2015, Twice had sold some 627,000 records as of the end of last year, becoming the best-selling all-female K-pop band of 2016.Coming off the success of debut album “The Story Begins,” Twice’s popularity was taken to another level with 2016 smash hit “Cheer Up.” The single grabbed the grand prize for best song at last month’s Golden Disc Awards while winning song of the year at the Melon Music Awards and MAMA 2016.Prior to the new album’s release, the group is set to hold concerts from Feb.17 to 19 at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)