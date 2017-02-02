Lee Dong-gun splits with T-ara’s Jiyeon

Lee Dong-gun (FNC Entertainment)

Jiyeon (MBK Entertainment)

Lee Dong-gun’s agency said Thursday that the actor recently ended his romantic relationship with Jiyeon of K-pop group T-ara.According to Lee’s agency FNC Entertainment, the celebrity couple broke up due to their busy schedules. The company did not say exactly when the two decided to go their separate ways.They reportedly met in 2015 during the filming of “Encounter,” and the relationship was publicized after photos of them dating were revealed to the public around July of that year.Lee officially admitted the relationship in a public statement released via his fan page, describing it as “fate.”The 36-year-old actor rose to stardom after the 2004 smash hit drama “Lovers in Paris.” He is currently starring in KBS drama “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop.”Jiyeon, 23, is well known as a member of T-ara, but also has number of acting gigs under her belt. They include appearances in the 2010 drama “Master of Study” and the 2012 show “Dream High 2,” which featured several K-pop stars including SISTAR’s Hyolyn and 2AM’s Jinwoon.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)