Acting president reaffirms cooperation with parliament

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Tuesday reaffirmed his resolve to maintain close cooperation with parliament in stably managing state affairs hamstrung by President Park Geun-hye's impeachement.



During a Cabinet meeting, Hwang voiced hopes that the government and parliament will ensure smooth coordination through various communication channels, including "high-level" meetings, during a one-month extraordinary parliamentary session that begins Wednesday.



"To address pending issues such as stabilizing people's livelihoods and revitalizing the economy, communication and cooperation between the National Assembly and government is more important than ever," he said.





Acting president and prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

Since he took over as the acting president on Dec. 9 after Park was impeached over the alledged corruption scandal involving her close friend, Hwang has sought to build cooperative ties with the opposition-led legislature.But the efforts faltered as opposition parties showed unease about his growing assertiveness in running the country.During a press conference last week, Hwang already proposed meetings with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.At the Cabinet meeting, the acting president also called for parliamentary support for the early passage of a set of bills aimed at reforming the labor sector, nurturing new industries and reinvigorating the nation's economy.Hwang, in addition, reiterated his push for strengthening the country's footholds in overseas markets, creating jobs, eliminating unnecessary regulations and finding future growth engines. (Yonhap)