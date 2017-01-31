Black Pink's 'Boombayah' tops 100 mln YouTube views

(Yonhap)

The "Boombayah" music video by Black Pink, one of K-pop's biggest breakout stars from last year, has racked up more than 100 million views on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday.According to YG Entertainment, view count for the song on YouTube stood at 100,026,826 as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, reaching the milestone figure 177 days after its release."Boombayah" is one of Black Pink's two songs included on the group's "Square One" debut single album. The dance number features a synth-heavy sound and aggressive beats.Together with companion song "Whistle," Black Pink reigned on most of music streaming charts in August of last year. The team then also topped Apple iTunes chart in 14 countries and also Billboard's World Digital Song Chart.Black Pink had one of the biggest debuts in K-pop last year, making headlines as YG Entertainment's first girl group in seven years.The four-member team, which includes Thai national Lisa, snatched up rookie awards at last year's Melon Music Awards, beating out strong competitors such as I.O.I and the Korea-China team Cosmic Girls. (Yonhap)