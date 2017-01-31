Presidential office denies reports Park directs aide to gather probe info

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday denied news reports that President Park Geun-hye had directed her aide to gather information about an ongoing probe into a corruption scandal involving her and her longtime friend.
The local daily Hankyoreh reported that Kim Jin-soo, presidential secretary for health and welfare, had stated that Park directed Kim Hyun-sook, senior presidential secretary for employment and welfare, to glean information about the probe.
"(Kim Hyun-sook) has never received any directive from President Park to gather information about the independent counsel's probe, nor has she directed any of her (Kim's) subordinates (to do so)," Jung Youn-kuk said in a text message sent to reporters.
|Senior presidential staff attend a kick-off meeting for the year early January. From right, front row: Chief economy secretary Kang Seok-hoon, senior political secretary Hur Won-jae, public affairs secretary Bae Sung-rye, senior secretary for foreign affairs Kim Kyou-hyun, and senior personnel secretary Jung Jin-cheol . From right, back row: First national security advisor Cho Tae-yong, education and culture secretary Kim Yong-seung, senior civil affairs secretary Cho Dae-hwan, senior labor and welfare secretary Kim Hyun-sook, and senior future strategy secretary Hyun Dai-won (Yonhap)
The country's largest conglomerate is suspected of having bribed Choi, the president's close confidante at the center of the scandal, in return for the state-run pension fund's backing of the merger between Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. (Yonhap)