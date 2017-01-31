Presidential office denies reports Park directs aide to gather probe info

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Tuesday denied news reports that President Park Geun-hye had directed her aide to gather information about an ongoing probe into a corruption scandal involving her and her longtime friend.



The local daily Hankyoreh reported that Kim Jin-soo, presidential secretary for health and welfare, had stated that Park directed Kim Hyun-sook, senior presidential secretary for employment and welfare, to glean information about the probe.



"(Kim Hyun-sook) has never received any directive from President Park to gather information about the independent counsel's probe, nor has she directed any of her (Kim's) subordinates (to do so)," Jung Youn-kuk said in a text message sent to reporters.





Senior presidential staff attend a kick-off meeting for the year early January. From right, front row: Chief economy secretary Kang Seok-hoon, senior political secretary Hur Won-jae, public affairs secretary Bae Sung-rye, senior secretary for foreign affairs Kim Kyou-hyun, and senior personnel secretary Jung Jin-cheol . From right, back row: First national security advisor Cho Tae-yong, education and culture secretary Kim Yong-seung, senior civil affairs secretary Cho Dae-hwan, senior labor and welfare secretary Kim Hyun-sook, and senior future strategy secretary Hyun Dai-won (Yonhap)

The daily said that Park sought to obtain information about an inquiry into Choi Won-young, former senior presidential secretary for employment and welfare, over his alleged role in the process of the presidential office supporting the controversial merger of Samsung Group's two affiliates in 2015.The country's largest conglomerate is suspected of having bribed Choi, the president's close confidante at the center of the scandal, in return for the state-run pension fund's backing of the merger between Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. (Yonhap)