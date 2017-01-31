Govt. to beef up safety of smartphone batteries

The South Korean government will strengthen its safety measures on smartphone batteries after some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones by Samsung Electronics Co. caught fire, sources said Tuesday.



The state-run Korea Testing Laboratory will announce a set of measures and release the outcome of its investigation later this week into what caused Samsung's latest flagship phones to catch fire, they said.



"The government is preparing a revision to safety regulations to prevent a similar accident from occurring," said a government official on the condition of anonymity.Last week, the tech giant announced the results of its months-long probe saying that faulty batteries were the main problem, not the smartphone's hardware design or software. Samsung said design and manufacturing issues related to the batteries were to blame, but additional investigations are needed to find the root cause of the battery problems.Samsung decided to discontinue the Note 7 in October last year after recalling millions of the devices worldwide over safety concerns.Separately, the KTL has been conducting its own investigation into components of the smartphone after numerous reports of the devices igniting. (Yonhap)