Banks' loan delinquency rate dips on seasonal effect

(Yonhap)

The delinquency rate for bank loans fell 0.17 percentage point on-month to 0.47 in December, according to the Financial Supervisory Service, the country's financial watchdog.It represents a decrease for two months in a row, after dipping to 0.64 percent in November from 0.81 percent a month earlier.FSS officials cited seasonal effects."The delinquency rate dropped as banks reduced bad loans via write-offs and sales ahead of the year's end," an FSS official said.The delinquency rate of loans extended to large firms plunged to 0.77 percent in December, the first time in a year that its posted a zero percent level.The rate stayed in the 2 percent range between June and October last year after Hanjin Shipping Co. and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. were placed under court receivership.Meanwhile, that of loans to small and medium-sized firms and households shed 0.22 percentage point and 0.04 percentage point, respectively, on-month to 0.63 percent and 0.26 percent in December. (Yonhap)