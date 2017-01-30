Market cap of listed Samsung firms tripled in 10 years

(123rf)

The market value of traded shares of Samsung companies surged three times in the last 10 years, driven by crown jewel Samsung Electronics’ rapid growth, a study showed Monday.According to Chaebul.com, a local corporate tracker, the market cap of listed Samsung affiliates amounted to 421.9 trillion won ($359.3 billion) on Wednesday, more than a threefold jump from 139.6 trillion won as of the end of 2006. Samsung companies were also dominant on the nation’s stock market, as they accounted for 27.5 percent of the total market cap, up from 18 percent in 2006. Among the 10 listed Samsung affiliates, the market value of Samsung Electronics tripled, from 90.3 trillion won to 277.1 trillion won in the same period.Not only Samsung Group, but other family-controlled businesses here were dominant forces on the country’s stock market, as the market value of their subsidiaries had a combined market capitalization of 793.9 trillion won as of Wednesday, or 51.6 percent of the total.Buoyed by a stock market rally last year, the combined market value of chaebol affiliates nearly touched 800 trillion won for the first time, Chaebul.com said, adding that they accounted for 336.1 trillion won as of the end of 2006 and surpassed 700 trillion won for the first time in 2012.The research was based on the sum of common and preferred shares of publicly traded companies of the 10 largest conglomerates in South Korea, it added.In terms of the market value of trade shares, Hyundai Motor Group ranked second with 102.1 trillion won, a 36.4 trillion won increase in the same period, followed by SK Group and LG Group with 94.7 trillion won and 75 trillion won, respectively.The market cap of Hanhwa affiliates also surged more than 2.5 times from 4.5 trillion to 12 trillion won over the last 10 years, while retail giant Lotte Group’s subsidiaries gained almost 10 trillion won from 18.7 trillion won to 28.1 trillion won in the cited period.GS Group and Posco saw relatively small growth. Compared to 10 years ago, the market value of GS Group subsidiaries increased 4.4 trillion won to 12.1 trillion won while steelmaker Posco gained only 500 billion won.Meanwhile, the market cap of South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries dropped to 11.4 trillion won from 12 trillion while Hanjin Group, stricken by now-bankrupt Hanjin Shipping, saw its market value fall from 4.9 trillion won to 3.4 trillion won.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)