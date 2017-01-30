‘Beauty Inside’ remake to star Amelia Clarke

Han Hyo-joo (left) and Park Seo-joon star in “The Beauty Inside.” (Yong Film)

The American remake of the 2015 Korean film “The Beauty Inside” will star Emilia Clarke, best known as the “Game of Thrones” dragon mother, as the female lead.Fox 2000 recently acquired the film rights to remake the Korean flick in a $2 million deal, beating out five competitors, including Universal, Sony and Lionsgate.The remake will be written by “The Fault in Our Stars” writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey -- responsible for productions such as the “Maze Runner” series and “The Twilight Saga” -- will join as producers, along with Greg Chou.The film centers on Woo-jin, a man who wakes up in a different body every morning, and his lover Yi-soo.In the Korean edition, Yi-soo was played by Han Hyo-joo and Woo-jin was played by 21 major actors, including Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Dong-wook, Seo Kang-joon, Park Shin-hye and Japanese actress Juri Ueno.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)