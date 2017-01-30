February critical month for Park

But the top court will likely meet obstacles in its plan for a speedy trial and verdict in the country’s second presidential impeachment case in history, as the sanctioned president’s defense appears determined to fight with all means available any attempt to fast-track the proceedings.
For now, the key variable to affect the impeachment trial will be what tactic President Park will employ to salvage her embattled presidency.
Park’s lawyers earlier took issue with the “fairness” of the trial, saying they could “make a grave decision” unless the court guarantees “sufficient time” for Park to defend her rights.
Such a remark signals a possible boycott of the trial by Park’s lawyers, which observers say will prolong the court proceedings, as it takes time for the president to appoint new legal representatives.
Or Park may choose to be more aggressive in the court battle, adding another high-powered lawyer to her defense team or even choosing to defend herself in person at court. She has so far chosen not to do so.
Outside the court, the president is also going all out to muster support from the public and win back some of her old supporters.
In a recent interview with a conservative journalist, Park said the scandal was “premeditated,” calling accusations against her “preposterous and colossal lies.”
The Constitutional Court’s outgoing Chief Justice Park Han-chul said last week that the final ruling on Park’s impeachment should be made by March 13, before the soon-to-be acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi’s term expires.
|Constitutional Court hearing of President Park Geun-hye's impeachment trial last week at which all nine judges including chief justice Park Han-chul were present for the last time (Yonhap)
The Constitutional Court, with eight judges and presided over by acting Chief Justice Lee, will have its 10th hearing Wednesday, bringing former presidential secretaries as witnesses. Park’s lawyers are expected to grill them to prove the presidential secretariat functioned well without Park’s secret confidante Choi Soon-sil.
Two other hearings, to be held Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, will call in officials tied to Choi’s foundations, ex-Welfare Minister Moon Hyung-pyo and ex-Culture Minister Kim Jong-deok, as well as former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon.
If the court upholds the impeachment, the presidential election will be held within 60 days, either in late April or early May. If Park Geun-hye is reinstated, the election will be held in December, as originally scheduled.
Park Geun-hye was impeached by the parliament on Dec. 9 over allegations she allowed her confidante Choi Soon-sil to meddle in state affairs and extorted donations from local firms for foundations controlled by Choi.
Choi, Park’s friend of 40 years, is standing trial over suspicions she forced companies to make donations to the K-Sports and Mir foundations, which she controlled and used to funnel money to a paper company for personal gains.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)