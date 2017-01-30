Anti-Park rally to be remembered at history museum

According to the Seoul Museum of History, it has so far collected some 400 items, including picket signs and placards, used in or related to the large-scale anti-Park candlelight vigils, picked by museum staff from the site.
It is also receiving photos and video footage taken by citizens for an exhibition in June or July, a museum official said.
|Photo taken at the 13th straight weekly anti-Park rally in central Seoul (Yonhap)
Demonstrations gathered in Seoul every Saturday evening for the last two months of 2016 to demand President Park’s immediate ouster over a massive corruption and influence-peddling scandal.
Despite the stern and unforgiving message, the protests were peaceful and full of wit and humor, with people denouncing Park and other figures embroiled in the scandal with satirical and witty placards and banners.
|Satirical busts of ex-presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon and former culture minister Cho Yoon-sun (Yonhap)
Separate from the museum, the Seoul Metropolitan Government also plans to collect data on the anti-Park protests to publish a white paper on the event.
“South Korean’s weekly candlelight vigil not only showed people power, but was a sign of democracy growth. Its historical value should be remembered and shown to future generations,” a city government official said.
Rally organizers say an accumulated 10.3 million citizens participated in the 13 Saturday protests that ended Jan. 21. It was the biggest in the nation’s history, estimated at more than double the size of the democratic uprising of June 1987, when about 1 million people poured onto the streets to end the long era of military dictatorship.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)