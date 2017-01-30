KT’s 5G pilot services adopted as draft for international standards

KT introduced five 5G pilot services that the mobile carrier has been developing for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at a study group meeting of the International Telecommunication Union held in Geneva, Switzerland, from Jan. 16 through 27, and all of them were approved as a draft recommendation for international standards.
|International Telecommunication Union officials hold a discussion at a meeting in Geneva on Jan. 16. (KT)
The introduced services were Sync View, 360-degree Live VR, Omni-View, Hologram Performance and Hologram Live.
Sync View, using the live broadcast service of first-person synchronous view, broadcasts sports from the players’ point-of-view, allowing viewers to feel part of the action.
The 360-degree Live VR is based on live virtual reality technology and enables viewers to experience the game in a virtual reality environment.
Omni View, a live broadcast service of selected multi-objective view, provides biometric data of players on the screen and allows viewers to choose a particular broadcast angle they want to view from.
KT is also preparing for on-stage holographic performances, while also developing a video call technology using the 3-D holograms.
The draft will include services proposed by Japan’s NTT. The Japanese telecom proposed its 5G services for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but agreed with the ITU to select KT as the single editor for the draft.
“KT already had a successful demonstration of 5G services in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, outside of the laboratory,” said Lee Dong-myun, head of the KT Institute of Convergence Technology. “The latest adoption of KT 5G services by the international community means what the market wants will become international standards.”
The ITU, established in 1865, is an organization overseeing standardization of telecommunication networks and related policies of countries around the world.
ITU Telecom World, an annual forum on telecommunication technologies and policies, is scheduled to be held in Busan from Sept. 25 to 28.
